Man gets jail time after pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child

A man who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child was sentenced to prison and must not contact the four child victims for the rest of his life.

According to a new release from the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office, Billy Joe Walton Jr. received three active sentences of 13-25 months each followed by two consecutive suspended sentences of 13-25 months each after pleading guilty to five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Upon release from the Department of Adult Corrections, Walton will be placed on supervised probation for 36 months and he must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

