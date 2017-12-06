Make a local chef's crab dip in the comfort of your own home

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

A local chef was on Wednesday's First at Four to show you how easy it can be to make a delicious crab dip at home.

Chef Marlene Hieronymus' seafood restaurant has been a Wilmington fixture for more than 30 years, but now, Hieronymus is on a mission to help people get over their fears of cooking seafood.

Chef Marlene's Famous Crab Dip served with buttered toast points:

Yield: Serves 10

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat (check for shells)

½ cup grated pepper jack cheese

½ cup sour cream

½ cup cream cheese

1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. hot sauce (Texas Pete)

2 tbsp. lemon juice

salt & pepper to taste (white pepper)

½ cup breadcrumbs (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Add lump crabmeat last.

Stir until thoroughly mixed. Bake about 35 minutes until it is bubbly and golden on top. Serve with toast points.

Hieronymus said letting your cream cheese get to room temperature and beating it with a mixer will make the cream cheese fluffy. She said you could also use whipped cream cheese. Adding breadcrumbs on top adds to the golden coloring.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.