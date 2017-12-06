New Hanover school bus involved in wreck with log truck on US 17

A New Hanover County school bus was involved in an accident with a log truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to Valita Quattlebaum, spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools, the accident, which involved bus 284, happened around 3:15 p.m. near the area of US 17 and Sidbury Road in the Scotts Hill area.

One student from Blair Elementary was on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported, Quattlebaum said.

Trooper Long with the State Highway Patrol said the driver of the log truck ran a red light while traveling south on US 17 as the bus was attempting to make a U-turn to head north on 17. The log truck hit the bus, and some of the logs spilled onto the highway.

Long said no one was injured. The driver of the log truck was cited for running a red light.

One lane of southbound US 17 is closed as crews work to clear the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

