NC 179 closing overnight Monday for sewer line relocation

All lanes on NC 179 near the intersection of NC 904/NC 179 and Ocean Isle Beach Drive SW in Ocean Isle Beach will be closed to traffic overnight Monday.

The closure is needed for the relocation of a sewer line as part of a roundabout project, according to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation.



The one-night closure starts at 7 p.m. and should wrap up by 6 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Hale Beach Road, N.C. 904 and Culpepper Road.

Construction on the new roundabout began on Oct. 2, and is expected to be completed in May 2018. The DOT said crashes of all types have been reduced by almost half where roundabouts have been installed at existing intersection locations.

