Man sentenced after pleading guilty to manufacturing meth

A man who pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday to manufacturing methamphetamine was sentenced to at least 34 months in prison.

According to a news release, Dalton Cramer, 26, of Carolina Beach, gave crystal meth to police after several law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation involving the making of the drug at Cramer's home in the 200 block of McQuillan Drive in Wilmington.

Using a database that monitors the purchase of pseudoephedrine -- one of the main ingredients in making crystal meth -- the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Carolina Beach Police Department and NC Clandestine Meth Lab Response Team contacted Cramer at his residence on Oct. 27, 2016.

After a conversation with Cramer during which he handed over a quantity of meth, officers performed a search of a shed behind the home and found cut open lithium batteries, an empty Xylene can, cut open cold packs, an empty Coleman fuel container, an empty package of 3M respirators, empty pseudoephedrine packets and a plastic vessel used to cook methamphetamine.

Detectives determined the materials were used to manufacture meth via the "one pot" method.

Cramer's maximum prison sentence is 53 months.

