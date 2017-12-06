Sheriff's office: String of armed robberies could be connected

The NHCSO says two sets of armed robberies could be connected. (Source: WECT).

A slew of break-ins has store owners on high alert in New Hanover County. Since Nov. 18, seven stores have been held up at gunpoint in the county.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe two different sets of armed robberies could be connected.

The first possible connection comes from a store hit twice in eight days. On both occasions, the suspects forced two clerks into the bathroom then stole cash and cigarettes.

Brewer also said the armed robberies at the Han-Dee-Hugo's on North College Road and the Family Dollar on Castle Hayne Road may be connected because of their close proximity to each other.

Investigators have looked into the following armed robberies since November 18:

