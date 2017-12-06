Travel trailer impaled by log after falling from 18-wheeler

A log broke free from a tractor-trailer and crashed into a travel trailer towed by a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

According to Wilmington police, the accident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard.

The owner of the travel trailer said he was going through the intersection as the 18-wheeler was turning onto Shipyard Boulevard when one of the logs came loose and impaled the trailer. The owner claimed the logs were sticking out "too far" from the truck.

No one was hurt.

We've reached out to Wilmington police for more details and to see if the log truck driver was charged.

