NHRMC parking deck, walkway officially open

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has officially opened its new employee parking deck and pedestrian walkway.

More than 700 employees are assigned to park in the new five-story garage, located across from the hospital on 17th Street, according to NHRMC officials. The garage and “Skywalk” officially opened Monday.

To simplify parking for employees, each parking space in the garage has a light that glows green or red to indicate if its open or occupied. In addition, each level of the garage has a counter that displays how many spaces remain, or a red X if all spaces are occupied.

The covered pedestrian crosswalk, which is nearly 22 feet above the street, is naturally ventilated and has exterior LED lights that will illuminate the bridge with colors associated with different months, such as pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The shift in employee parking continues the hospital’s initiative to provide more space for visitor parking.

NHRMC has also added off-campus employee lots at the site of the former Hospitality House and on Hospital Plaza Drive and Doctors Circle.

