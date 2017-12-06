WFD Battalion Chief plans to run for Pender Co. Sheriff

The current Battalion Chief for the Wilmington City Fire Department plans to retire from his post in January but hopes to continue serving the public.

Battalion Chief Randy Burton has taken the first steps towards becoming a candidate for the sheriff in Pender County for the 2018 election process.

"I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Pender County and lead the fine men and women of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office if elected," Burton said in a news release.

During his career, Burton has served as a medic with New Hanover County EMS; a sworn deputy sheriff with the Pender County Sheriff's Office and then the

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office; a firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department which led to the rank of Battalion Chief.

"I would like to thank the many citizens, friends and family that have encouraged me to come to this decision," Burton said. "I would like to also thank all of you for what you do on a daily basis"

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.