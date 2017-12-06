Nourish NC to feed 1,000 school kids over holiday break

Nourish NC called on volunteers to help pack 1,000 Holiday Break Boxes to give out to New Hanover County students struggling with food insecurity.

Volunteers packed boxes of food Wednesday night in the organization's headquarters on Greenfield Street.

Steve McCrossan, the organization's executive director, says this event will help kids in 41 county schools who have limited access to food when they go home.

Each box provides three meals a day. Milk, snacks, produce and meat are included for the entire holiday break.

McCrossan says the organization has gathered 30,000 pounds of nonperishable food and 5,000 pounds of fresh produce from food drives, community donations and Nourish NC's own purchases.

