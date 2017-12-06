Convicted felon arrested on marijuana charges in Brunswick County

A convicted felon is facing drug charges after his arrest Tuesday in Brunswick County.

Antoine Levar Graham, 30, of Leland, has been charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was set at just over $500,000.

An arrest warrant states Graham was in possession of 8.8 grams of marijuana.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Graham has multiple previous convictions. He was released from prison in March 2015 after serving about seven months after his conviction on assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer/.employee and delivering/selling a Schedule I controlled substance charges.

