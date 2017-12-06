Holiday schedule announced for Southport-Fort Fisher ferry

NC Department of Transportation officials have announced the alternate holiday schedule for the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry on Dec. 24-25. (Source: WECT)

NC Department of Transportation officials have announced the alternate holiday schedule for the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry on Dec. 24-25.

On Dec. 24, the ferry times are:

From Southport: 7, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45, 9:15, and 10:45 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m.

On Dec. 25, the schedule is:

From Southport: 7, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45, 9:15, and 10:45 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m.

Officials also announced holiday schedules for the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach and Hatteras-Ocracoke ferries:

Dec. 24

From Cherry Branch: 5, 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9, and 11 a.m., 12, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10 p.m., and midnight.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25, 6:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 p.m., and 12:30 a.m.

From Hatteras: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 a.m., 12, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9 p.m., and midnight

From Ocracoke: 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, and 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 25

From Cherry Branch: 5, 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9, and 11 a.m., 12, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10 p.m., and midnight.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25, 6:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 p.m., and 12:30 a.m.

From Hatteras: 5, 6, 8, 9, and 11 a.m., 12, 2, 3, 6, 9 p.m., and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, and 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7:30, and 10:30 p.m.

