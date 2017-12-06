Wanted sex offender arrested in Pender County

A convicted sex offender who disappeared from a Columbus County group home after he was recently released from prison is now behind bars.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Terry Frank Adcock, 57, was reported missing on Sept. 28 by the owners of the group home, located on Peacock Road in Chadbourn, after he left and never came back.

Michele Tatum, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Adcock surrendered to authorities at the Burgaw Jail in Pender County Tuesday night. Deputies then took Adcock into custody and booked him into the Pender County Detention Center.

Adcock is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and a post-release violation.

He was given a $10,000 bond.

According to the NC Sex Offender Registry, Adcock was convicted of the attempted rape of a child in Pender County in 2008 and spent nearly 9 years in prison. He was released on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.