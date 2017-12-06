Sheriff's office investigating armed robbery at Han-Dee Hugo's

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on Castle Hayne Road early Wednesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on Castle Hayne Road early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at the Han-Dee Hugo's located near Kerr Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, a man wearing a black hoodie covering his face and jeans entered the store and demanded money while implying he had a gun. Brewer said the suspect kept his hands inside the sleeves during the robbery.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A K-9 unit was called in to help track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

