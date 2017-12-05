Cape Fear women climb NJCAA basketball poll

The Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team is ranked ninth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll released Tuesday.

The Sea Devils (7-1) moved up 10 spots after beating undefeated Guilford Tech 94-76 on Saturday.

Cape Fear gets back on the court Saturday when it hosts Johnston Community College at Brogden Hall. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

