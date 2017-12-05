Hoggard’s Chris Toudle named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Chris Toudle is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

Friday night the junior receiver caught 7 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings 47-46 loss to Scotland County in the 4A East Final.

Hoggard ends the season with a 13-1 record.



