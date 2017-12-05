UPDATE: Man rescued near Lockwood Folly Inlet improving, taken off life support

A man who had been reported missing was rescued from the water near Lockwood Folly Inlet on Tuesday around 5:25 p.m.

Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson said Coastline was notified by 911 services that boaters found a male subject floating in the water.

The victim, identified as Robert Brown, 63, of Oak Island, was found semi-responsive wearing his personal floatation device. The boaters pulled him from the water and called 911.

"We believe he may have either fallen or got ejected from a kayak," Robinson said in an email Tuesday night.

Holden Beach Police say the boaters immediately transported Brown to the wildlife ramp on Holden Beach where emergency crews starting working on him.

Brown was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was in serious condition.

On Wednesday, Brown, who Robinson said was in "serious hypothermic distress" after his rescue, was up talking to his family and taken off life support.

Brown was operating a 14-foot green kayak that has not been located. The incident is under investigation.

