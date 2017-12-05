Crawford, Woods help Deacons roll past Charlotte 49ers

Bryant Crawford scored 17 points and Keyshawn Woods scored 15 against his old team as Wake Forest defeated Charlotte 80-57 and continued to surge after a sluggish start to the season.

The Deacons (5-4), who started the season 0-3, used a 20-1 run in the middle of the first half to blow open a close game and win their first road game of the season.

Woods was playing his first game at Halton Arena since leaving the 49ers' program in 2015.

The Deacons game-breaking surge came after the 49ers had closed within 20-16 with 12:53 left in the opening half on Jon Davis' steal and driving slam dunk.

Wake Forest then scored on nine of its next 14 possessions in a 20-1 surge that included two dunks by Woods to give the Deacons a 40-17 lead with 3:53 left in the opening half.

Charlotte never got closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Wake Forest, which had opened the season with home losses to Georgia Southern and Liberty - in addition to a tournament loss to Drake in Lynchburg, Virginia, pushed the lead to as many as 33 points at 69-36 with 11:32 to play.

Charlotte was led by Davis' 14 points.

The game was Wake Forest's first at Charlotte's on-campus Halton Arena after having played the 49ers at two other Charlotte venues - Bojangles' Coliseum and Spectrum Center.

The teams first met in 1977 when Wake Forest won 74-72 in Greensboro in a season in which both teams lost to eventual NCAA champion Marquette; Wake Forest lost to Marquette in the Elite Eight while Charlotte, which then featured future NBA star Cedric Maxwell, lost to Marquette in the NCAA Final Four semifinals.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: After starting 0-3, the Deacons have now won five of six games as they gets closer to the start of the

ACC's first-ever 18-game league schedule that starts for the Deacons on Dec. 30 at North Carolina.

Charlotte: The 49ers dropped their second in-state rivalry game at home as Davidson beat Charlotte 85-70 last Tuesday

in the annual Hornets Nest game. The 49ers also fell to 7-39 all-time against ACC opponents, their last win coming

against Clemson in January 2008.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Deacons host Army on Friday at 4 p.m. Wake Forest and has games with Coastal Carolina and Tennessee before their ACC opener.

Charlotte: The 49ers are at Chattanooga Sunday, first leg of a road for more lasting more than a month before returning home on Jan. 11.

