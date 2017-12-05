H2GO Board of Commissioners schedules Thursday meeting

Just days after calling an emergency meeting, the H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer Board of Commissioners has scheduled another meeting.

An email from H2GO sent Tuesday afternoon said the board is meeting at H2GO in Leland on Thursday at 6 p.m. The board met Monday morning at 8 a.m. and approved a resolution requiring H2GO employees to comply with a temporary restraining order that prevents the transfer of the utility's assets to the Town of Belville or risk being fired.

According to the email, Thursday's meeting is to discuss counsel representation and direction to staff.

On Tuesday, Belville filed a motion of contempt against H2GO after the utility called the emergency meeting, claiming it was uncalled for and violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.