Rev. Clifford Barnett joins Wilmington City Council

The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.

Rev. Clifford Barnett took the oath of office from District Court Judge James Faison to become the newest council member. Barnett, the pastor of Warner Temple AME Zion Church, finished third in the November municipal election, taking the seat vacated when Earl Sheridan decided not to run for a fourth term.

“I’m excited about being a part of the Wilmington City Council,” Barnett said after his swearing-in ceremony. “I look forward to helping to make our city a better place to live.”

Councilmen Kevin O’Grady and Charlie Rivenbark each won re-election in November, and were sworn in Tuesday night to serve third terms. Mayor Bill Saffo was also sworn in for a sixth full term as the city’s leader after first being appointed to fill the term of resigning Mayor Spence Broadhurst in 2006.  

City Council also presented Sheridan with a plaque to mark his 12 years as part of the elected leadership of Wilmington. Margaret Haynes was re-elected as Mayor Pro-Tem after all members were seated for the meeting.

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:36 PM EST2017-12-06 04:36:46 GMT
