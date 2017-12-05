Rev. Clifford Barnett joins Wilmington City Council

The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.More >>
Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC 7) on Monday said if sexual misconduct allegations leveled against members of Congress are true, those members should step down from their seats. The second-term congressman also said if similar allegations are true against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, Rouzer believes Moore should remove himself from next month's special election.
Voter turnout for the 2017 Municipal Elections increased in nearly all counties in the Wilmington area, according to results posted on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website late Tuesday night. The biggest increases came in New Hanover and Pender counties.
Political newcomer and former WECT reporter Justin Smith made big strides during the municipal elections.
One-stop voting for 2017 municipal elections in North Carolina will begin on Thursday, Oct. 19, and run through Saturday, Nov. 4. Area counties each have one location where voters can cast ballots before Election Day.
