Town of Belville files motion of contempt against H2GO board members

The Town of Belville filed a motion of contempt Tuesday against H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer after H2GO called an emergency meeting the town claims was uncalled for and violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.

H2GO commissioners Jeff Gerken and Trudy Trombley, and Commissioner-elect Bill Beer were named in the complaint, which detailed in an email from Water PIO President Mike McGill. Gerken, Trombley and Beer are against building a reverse osmosis plant.



Belville officials claim there was no public emergency to support holding the latest H2GO meeting, which took place Monday morning at 8 a.m. after it was announced Sunday night.

The motion, which is expected to be heard in Brunswick County Court next Wednesday, also claims the commissioners in question illegally made decisions without enough board members present.

