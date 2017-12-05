Man pleads guilty to firearm, breaking and entering charges

A convicted felon pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to several breaking and entering and firearm-related charges.

Richard Anthony Belotti, 54, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County for the illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon, felony breaking and entering, and injury to real property, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On April 21, 2017, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a residence off of Pine Grove Drive in response to a check welfare request by a young woman’s sister. The young woman reportedly feared Belotti, who lived in the home and kept several firearms there.

Although Belotti denied that he owned any weapons, officers located and seized five weapons found in the home, according to officials. Belotti was taken into custody for the unauthorized possession of guns, but later posted a $15,000 bail.

Then, on May 16, 2017, a breaking and entering was reported at a home not far from the residence Belotti was arrested at in April. A woman told officers she allowed Belotti to stay at her home for two nights, but that she made him leave the home while she was at work. She did allow him to remain on her porch, however.

When the woman returned home from work, she found her window had been broken, blood on the floor, and Belotti walking off her back porch. He had reportedly entered her home without her permission and had taken a steak and vodka. Belotti was treated at the hospital for cuts on his hand from breaking the window.

Based on his criminal history, Belotti received two suspended sentences of 17 – 30 months for the illegal possession of firearms and 10 – 21 months for the breaking and entering, with 36 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $450 in restitution for the broken window.

Belotti will be on electronic monitoring for the first six months of his probation, and he will have to obtain a mental health assessment and comply with all treatment recommendations.

A judge also ordered he have no contact with both the victim of the breaking and entering and the witness in the firearms investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.