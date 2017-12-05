State agencies, EPA figuring out next steps after testing for GenX in honey

Concerned about GenX in his honey, a farmer in Bladen County voluntarily took a sample and sent it to a lab for analysis.

Now, state agencies and the Environmental Protection Agency are trying to determine if testing for water is appropriate for testing in honey.

According to an email from the Divisions of Waste Management and Environmental Assistance, the farmer sent a honey sample to Gel Laboratories in Charleston, SC, and when the farmer received the results, he sent them to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Human Services.

DEQ and DHHS have not independently confirmed the test results, but have consulted with the EPA as well as the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"DEQ asked EPA to provide us with their analysis of the validity of whether the lab testing for water is appropriate for testing in honey, since honey has different properties from water and is consumed at different rates than water," Laura Leonard, the Divisions of Waste Management and Environmental Assistance public information officer, said in the email.

The honey is produced at a farm near the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant, according to an NC Policy Watch story which said the honey tested positive for GenX at a concentration of 2,000 parts per trillion.

The DHHS recommended GenX health goal is 140 ppt in drinking water, but there is no established health goal for food.

