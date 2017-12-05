New Hanover Co. man pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

A New Hanover County man already in prison on a robbery charge pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to multiple promoting prostitution charges.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, Kalmeaice Kawanna Williams, 42, entered guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a felon and four counts of promoting prostitution. Williams was given a minimum of 52 months in prison, which he will begin serving after serving the robbery sentence.

On Sept. 17, 2014, a man reported an attempted robbery after Williams and two other men tried to steal a gun from the man, who was meeting Williams to sell the firearm.

When the victim pulled a loaded weapon on Williams and the men, Williams pulled a firearm from his back pocket and attempted to point it at the victim, but Williams dropped the gun. The victim kicked the gun and it hit a curb hard enough to force the magazine out of the gun, causing some bullets to fall out of the magazine.

Williams grabbed his gun and fled, but left the magazine and bullets behind.

Police officers responded and found Williams less than a block from the robbery at the Quality Inn at 4926 Market Street. Five women were in the room with Williams, who detectives learned was paying for the room with proceeds from prostitution.

Officers connected this investigation with a report filed in August 2014 of two females who were being prostituted by Williams. The females met Williams through buying heroin from him and one of the women was arrested for possession of heroin. Williams facilitated the posting of her bond, then had both women pay him back by engaging in prostitution.

The attempted armed robbery went to jury trial in 2015. Williams was convicted of attempted common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery and sentenced to 40-66 months.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the count involving Williams' illegal possession of a firearm while a felon. The defendant took responsibility

for this charge last week.

