Wilmington man gets prison time for gun, assault charges

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to firearm and assault charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Foster Kelly Henry, 42, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court Wednesday to possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female.

He was sentenced to 60 to 83 months in prison.

On January 16, 2016, Wilmington police received reports of gunfire in the area of Lamppost Circle. The victim gave officers conflicting accounts of an attempted robbery. During the incident, Henry grabbed a gun from the victim and shot them.

The next day, prosecutors said Henry was identified as a suspect in a sexual assault. A search warrant was executed at his home where a handgun was located. Due to a prior felony conviction, Henry was not allowed to possess a gun.

Henry admitted to police that the gun they found belonged to him. He also told police that the Jan. 16 shooting was in self-defense and involved the sale of drugs.

Prosecutors added that they lost contact with the alleged victim of the sexual assault case.

