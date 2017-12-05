First Act: 'A Christmas Story: The Musical' comes to Thalian Hall

Thalian Hall is the place to see A Christmas Story: The Muscial beginning Friday. (Source: WECT)

A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday movies ever made, but instead of -- or in addition to -- seeing the television version this year, you can see the musical adaptation live on stage in Wilmington.

Thalian Hall will host A Christmas Story: The Musical shows beginning Friday and Stuart Pike, who plays the show's narrator, visited the WECT studio Tuesday for First at Four to discuss the exploits of young Ralphie Parker.

Whether you've seen the movie 10 times or have never heard of it before, A Christmas Story can help get the biggest scrooge in the Christmas spirit.

The first Thalian Hall show is scheduled to begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information and additional showtimes.

