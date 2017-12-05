Brigade Boys and Girls Club spreads holiday cheer with stocking drive

Unwrapping gifts is one of the greatest joys of the holiday season, but discovering a full stocking on Christmas morning is almost as satisfying.

The Brigade Boys and Girls Club hopes to fulfill wishes for 400 children in need this year through the Stock the Stocking Drive.

Angie Hill, the club's director of operations, was on Tuesday's First at Four in the WECT studio to talk about the drive and share some ideas on what to put in the stockings.

Through donations from people in our community, Brigade plans to provide full stockings for children between the ages of 5 and 18.

Click here for more information on how you can help and keep in mind that all stockings are due by Friday at 5 p.m.

