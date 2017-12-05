Brunswick County declares opioid epidemic a public nuisance

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is the latest county to consider legal action in trying to stop the growing opioid addiction problem in southeastern North Carolina.

Monday night, the board passed a resolution that declares the opioid problem a public nuisance and authorizing county leaders to pursue legal action if necessary against those involved in the distribution of opioids. The resolution reads in part, "the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners believes that the manufacturers and wholesale distributors of opioid controlled substances distributed in Brunswick County may have violated Federal and/or State laws and regulations that were enacted to prevent the diversion of legally produced controlled substances into the illicit market."

“It’s certainly a big issue. Our sheriff and judges and others have been very active in addressing it," Commissioner Frank Williams said. "This is something the county can do. There are only certain things we can do, but this is one thing we can do that hopefully will help put some teeth in our efforts to address it.”

In documentation prepared for commissioners, it was noted that Brunswick County has some of the highest opioid-related abuse in the state and nation.

New Hanover County and others have recently passed similar resolutions.

