Wilmington police warn of jury duty scam

The Wilmington Police Department is warning the public about a telephone scam that is targeting residents about missed jury duty.

Police have received multiple reports that scammers, who identify themselves over the phone as members of law enforcement, are telling residents that a warrant for their arrest has been issued because of missed jury duty.

The scammers then claim the resident can have the warrant dismissed if they pay a fine of more than $1,000 over the phone.

"If you receive this call or one similar, do not pay money over the phone or agree to meet with the caller in person to pay the fine. Hang up and immediately report it, " said WPD spokesperson Jennifer Dandron in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

New Hanover County manages jury service, so no member of the WPD would contact the public to inform them of missed duty, Dandron said.

If you miss jury duty, neither the court staff or the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office will require payment over the phone or ask for any sensitive financial information.

North Carolina General Statute Chapter 9-13 states that any person summoned for jury service who fails to appear as directed and attend until duly discharged is subject to a maximum fine of $50.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.