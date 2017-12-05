Candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods planned for Tuesday

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.

An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Man arrested in connection to toddler's death wears bulletproof vest during first court appearance

Man arrested in connection to toddler's death wears bulletproof vest during first court appearance

The Onlsow County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they are waiting for a forensic pathology report to determine how 3-year-old Mariah Woods died.

An autopsy was performed Monday on the little girl. Her remains were found Saturday in a creek in Pender County.

The group, "Justice for Mariah," is hosting a public candlelight vigil Tuesday to honor Mariah starting at 7 p.m.

The vigil will be held at the toddler's ever-growing memorial site at the intersection of Dawson Cabin and Ernest King roads in Onslow County. Community members have been leaving items including flowers, stuffed animals and balloons at the site in Woods' remembrance.

Mariah's father and his girlfriend paid tribute to his daughter by signing a poster at the memorial.

We plan to carry the vigil live online at the top of this story or on mobile here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

The public is encouraged to wear pink to the vigil in memory of the little girl.

If you are unable to attend Tuesday night's vigil another, organized by Angela Wiles, will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m., also at the memorial site.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home at 303 Chaney Ave. A private burial will follow for family only.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.