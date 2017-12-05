New Hanover County Sheriff's Office donates money to school system

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office donated almost $133,000 to the New Hanover County Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon discussed the almost $133,000 check the department donated to the New Hanover County School System at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the department has donated money to the school system in the past.

“They could always use the money,” he said.

The money comes from assets seized from drug dealers and people running criminal enterprises over the past several years, Brewer said.

Regarding whether or not the department will continue to donate money to the school system in the future, Brewer said it all depends on if money is available to donate.

He added the school system can use the money in any way it sees fit.

McMahon said he’s glad the sheriff's office can turn something bad into good.

“It is very satisfying to us when we can take proceeds that were used for the poisonous drugs and the criminal enterprises, take those monies, confiscate them and be able to give them back to the schools and to help the next generation," McMahon said. "That’s exciting and very satisfying when that happens,” McMahon said.

