New Hanover County Sheriff to present check to Board of Education

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department will present a $100,000 check to the New Hanover County Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the department has donated money to the school system in the past.

“They could always use the money,” he said.

The money comes from drug seizures over the past several years, Brewer said.

Regarding whether the department will continue to donate money to the school system in the future, Brewer said it all depends on if they have the money to donate.

He also added that the school system can use the money in any way it sees fit.

