Man accused of running illegal nightclub at site of fatal shooting

A Columbus County man is accused of operating an illegal nightclub, District Attorney Jon David announced Tuesday.

Officials say John Freeman was operating an establishment known as The Hideaway Lounge in Bolton.

On Nov. 25, Ricky Heckstall was shot and killed outside of the club.

An investigation of the crime scene by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and the SBI revealed "a sophisticated nightclub operation to include the sale of alcohol," the DA's Office said.

While the murder investigation is ongoing, the ALE is investigating the alcohol-related offenses.

The District Attorney, Columbus County Sheriff Lewis Hatcher, and ALE will be seeking a nuisance and abatement action to permanently close down this facility, according to officials.

“Establishments such as the one Mr. Freeman was illegally operating creates a substantial risk to our community and warrants the pursuit of all criminal and civil processes available under the law,” David said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.