My turn: Future of H2GO water system is up in the air

What a mess we have on our hands in northern Brunswick County with the future of the H2GO water system up in the air. As someone who has had the privilege of raising children, I can tell you it doesn’t matter who started it. The time has come to fix it.

We need adult voices at the table and above all, we need to stop the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing and focus on public conversations about how to manage the water system going forward.

The courts have stepped in and ultimately that’s where it looks like we’ll find out who is able to manage the future of the 10,000 customer utility.

I lament the unnecessary amount of taxpayer money that it is going to take for legal fees to get to some sort of resolution.

But what bothers me most is the additional divisions created since the election among leaders in this growing area, and that could prevent us from succeeding at a time when otherwise our future is very bright.

