NC elementary teacher beaten at school, seriously injured

An investigation is underway after a teacher at West Hoke Elementary School was assaulted and seriously injured by an unknown man Monday evening, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the school just before 5:45 p.m. in response to an assault on a teacher. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect asked the teacher about a former employee at the school and then assaulted the woman in the head, face and hands with an unknown object.

The teacher was seriously injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

No other staff members were injured in the attack, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. The male had a slim build, facial hair, a dark-colored jacket and a toboggan-style hat, authorities said. The suspect is believed to be in his 30s.

There are extra patrols monitoring the school and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.