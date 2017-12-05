Yard sales December 9
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
1611 F Castle Hayne Road
Lots of everything: Cookware, Christmas items, housewares, home decor, linens, coast, jewelry, gently used clothing etc.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
88 Snowfield Road, Leland (New Hope Freewill Baptist Church)
Designer clothes, shoes, pocketbooks, slightly used furniture and appliances, household items, jewelry, and more for sale.
If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now.
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can add your details to today's post on the WECT Facebook page.
