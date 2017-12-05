City asks for input on new short-term rental regulations

The Wilmington Planning Commission is asking for public input on its latest version of codes to regulate short-term rentals within the city. (Source:WECT)

The Wilmington Planning Commission is asking for public input on its latest version of codes to regulate short-term rentals within the city.

Currently, city officials estimate there are about 400 short-term rentals operating withing the city limits with little to no regulation.

The planning commission has been working on possible regulations for months.

They've narrowed down short term rentals into two proposed categories: homestay and whole-house lodging.

Homestay:

Includes individual bedrooms in a home

They can't be rented for more than 29 day at a time

A homestay property must be someone's "personal residence"

Whole-house lodging:

Renting of an entire house or dwelling unit

A maximum of three bedrooms per unit

A manager must be within 20 miles of property

There are also proposed registration requirements and other rules that apply to both homestay and whole-house lodging.

Specific guidelines for both types of short-term rentals can be found below.

The public hearing will be held Wednesday, 6 p.m. at City Hall.

