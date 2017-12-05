WPD investigating robbery at adult novelty store

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an adult novelties shop Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to WPD officials, a man dressed all in black with his face covered entered Sweet Vibrations at 6213 Market Street shortly before midnight.

The suspect was brandishing a gun and demanded money before making the clerk go to a back room.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident is still under investigation.

