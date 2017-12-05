TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closure planned for Beach Drive in Ocean Isle Beach

A section of Beach Drive SW (NC 179) will be closed overnight beginning Monday, Dec. 11. (Source: Wikimedia)

A section of Beach Drive SW (NC 179) will be closed overnight beginning Monday, Dec. 11.

The road will be closed in both directions near Hale Beach Road SW starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec.. 12.

According to the NC DOT, crews will be installing a sewer line as part of the Ocean Isle Beach roundabout project.

The closure was originally scheduled for Dec. 7-8 but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to officials.

