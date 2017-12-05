Shallotte police ask for public's help in identifying two men - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Shallotte police ask for public's help in identifying two men

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) -

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in connection to an investigation.

The SPD released surveillance pictures of the two men in a Facebook post Monday.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men are asked to call the SPD at 910-754-6008 and speak to a detective.

