Shallotte police ask for public's help in identifying two men

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in connection to an investigation.

The SPD released surveillance pictures of the two men in a Facebook post Monday.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men are asked to call the SPD at 910-754-6008 and speak to a detective.

