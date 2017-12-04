NC State's Chubb named nation's top defensive player

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb has won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive player.

The award was presented Monday night at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Chubb leads the FBS in tackles for loss with 23 1/2 this season. He has 25 sacks during his career, including 10 in 2017.

Chubb has 72 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two passes broken up and a blocked kick. Chubb becomes the first North Carolina State player to win the award, although linebacker Levar Fisher was a finalist in 2000.

The other finalists were Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith.

