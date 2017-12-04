Future Teachers Career Academy launched to eighth grade teachers and middle school counselors

A new program aimed at preparing high school students to become teachers was launched to eighth grade teachers Monday night.

UNCW is partnering with the New Hanover County school system to start the Future Teachers Career Academy.

The program lets high schoolers at Isaac Bear Early College understand what the role of a teacher is before they get to college to see if it’s a career they want to pursue.

The mission is to reach students long before high school, which is why the program was presented to eighth grade teachers Monday at the Watson College of Education at UNCW.

"We also want to take the opportunity to lift up the profession of teaching, to ignite a passion for education with those present," said Brian Brinkley, one of the coordinators of Monday night's launch.

Speakers were invited to talk about teachers who inspired them most in their careers.

Speakers included WECT's Frances Weller and Mike Kelly, a teacher at Laney High School.

According to Dr. Van Dempsey, dean of UNCW's School of Education, students in the program will also get priority consideration for admission to UNCW. They will host events this fall to introduce the program to eighth graders, parents, teachers and counselors. The academy is set to start in fall of 2018.

Students interested in applying to the academy can visit www.nhcs.net/IsaacBear.

