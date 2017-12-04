Brunswick Co. to explore water treatment options

Brunswick County is working toward finding what it believes will be the best option for clean water, but that choice may not be for everyone.

Monday night, county staff presented the Brunswick County Commissioners with plans to request proposals from engineering and water resource firms to evaluate water treatment options for the Northwest Water Treatment Plant.

County staff reviewed the process, which involved identifying contaminants in the water, conducting pilot studies to explore different water treatment options, and utilizing that data. The county cited advanced oxidation, reverse osmosis, granular activated carbon, or combinations of treatments as possibilities.

"There may be some things that reverse osmosis may get out of the water, but other things that won't," Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Williams said. "But there may be another thing that will get those out of the water, so we're going to look at one treatment option or a combination of whatever works best. We're keeping those options open."

The county is also working with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and UNCW to share and compare findings.

Commissioners expect to see a draft study with options and cost estimates by March 19, 2018, with a final report expected about a month later. The option selected by commissioners will be included in the 2019 fiscal year with action expected to be taken starting in 2020.

However, those in favor of the current reverse osmosis plant proposed by the H2GO Water and Sewer Authority believe the timeline would take too long. They say the plant would be finished sooner than the county could provide results.

"Make it possible for this pilot plant to be done,” Brunswick County resident Steve Hosmer said. “Whether it's done by the current H2GO team or whether it's done by some other organization, I really don't care. I think the county, the people of the county, I believe deserve the opportunity to have the cleanest water that's available and to have it as soon as possible, and only the current H2GO solution is able to do that."

After last week's H2GO shakeup, the emergency meetings, and potential lawsuits that have followed, Williams is hoping all parties involved will start working together.

"Everybody on every side is telling the other side to quit playing politics with it...I think we've all got to get past that," he said. "I represent all the citizens of northern Brunswick County, Leland, Belville, the other towns and unincorporated Brunswick County, and we need to all work together, but that's going to require everybody on all sides to start talking to each other and stop talking about each other."

He is also is urging everyone involved to be more open-minded about possible solutions.

“Everyone wants clean water. The question is what is the best way to get there?” Williams asked. “I would caution people to be careful about believing promises made about any specific technology by people running for office in an election year. What our staff is going to do, they’re going to evaluate all of the different options, reverse osmosis included, and look at the pros and cons to determine what’s the best solution for all of Brunswick County.”

