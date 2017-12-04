Pender commissioners get update on GenX levels in water supply

Pender County Commissioners received an update Monday night on the levels of GenX in the water supply. (Source: WECT)

Commissioners in Pender County got an update Monday on the GenX situation in the drinking water supply.

The county’s Director of Health and Human Services, Carolyn Moser, gave a report to county commissioners. She told commissioners that the county's drinking water is well below the state's health goal for GenX, which is 140 parts per trillion.

"Our rates are running 45-50 parts per trillion." Moser told commissioners.

Moser also detailed recent happenings with Chemours, the company responsible for dumping the unregulated chemical into the Cape Fear River. She told commissioners about the state suspending Chemours' wastewater discharge permit following an unreported spill at the company's Fayetteville Works plant.

She also told leaders that the Division of Air Quality is trying to analyze how to obtain data about what impact any air particles coming from the plant have had in the past five years.

Chairman George Brown thanked Moser for her report and asked that she keep commissioners and the public updated on the information related to the drinking water.

"As long as we are remaining below the threshold, that's the important thing that we need to know in our county," Brown said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

