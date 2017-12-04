Felines found alive in box left at Pender County Animal Shelter

These two cats were left at the Pender County Animal Shelter in a box that was taped shut with no ventilation. (Source: Pender County Animal Shelter)

There was a box left at the gate of the Pender County Animal Shelter late Friday or early Saturday.

When workers showed up Saturday morning, they assumed a deceased pet had been left in the cardboard box, which was heavy and sealed up tight with packing tape.

Instead, two cats that were barely breathing were found in the box.

Shelter staff got the cats out of the box and in a Facebook post said the felines are "so friendly!"

For adoption information on these cats or any other animals at the shelter, call 910-259-1484.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.