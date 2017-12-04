UNCW guard Timber Tate named CAA player of the week

UNCW sophomore guard Timber Tate has been named Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for the week ending Dec. 3.

Tate, who earns the first Player-of-the-Week honor of her career, led the Seahawks to wins over VCU and N.C. Central by averaging 18.0 points per game. The Thomasville, N.C., product shot a blistering 63.2 percent from the field, including a 10-for-14 effort from three-point range, in the two victories.

In addition, the sharpshooting sophomore eclipsed her career single-game scoring high in both games. After scoring 16 points in the Seahawks’ 83-67 win over VCU, Tate erupted for 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including a 6-for-8 showing from long range, against NCCU.

“Timber had an outstanding week for us and has helped us get off to a great start by playing well on both ends of the floor,” Coach Karen Barefoot said. “This is great recognition for Timber and our program and we look forward to what’s ahead for our team.”

A starter in all eight games, Tate is the Seahawks’ fourth-leading scorer with a 9.9 average and has connected on 36.5 percent of her three-point field goal attempts.

UNCW, off to a 5-3 start, returns from its fall semester exam break on Saturday, Dec. 9, to face Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. in a non-conference road contest.