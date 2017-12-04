NCHSAA football championship game schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA football championship game schedule

NCHSAA High School football championship game schedule (Source: NCHSAA) NCHSAA High School football championship game schedule (Source: NCHSAA)

1A & 1AA Championships
Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University, Raleigh
 
1A - 12:00 pm – #1 North Duplin Rebels (14-0) vs. #2 Cherokee Braves (13-1)
1AA – 4:00 pm - #1 Tarboro Vikings (14-0) vs. #1 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-0)
 
2A & 2AA Championships
Kenan Stadium – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
 
2AA – 3:00 pm – #1 East Duplin Panthers (15-0) vs. #2 Hibriten Panthers (15-0)
2A – 7:00 pm - #5 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-1) vs. #1 Reidsville Rams (15-0)
 
3A & 3AA Championships
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke University, Durham
 
3A – 3:00 pm - #2 Havelock Rams (14-1) vs. #1 Charlotte Catholic Cougars (15-0)
3AA – 7:00 pm - #2 New Hanover Wildcats (14-1) vs. #2 A.C. Reynolds Rockets (14-1)
 
4A & 4AA Championships
BB&T Field – Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem
 
4AA – 12:00 pm - #1 Wake Forest Cougars (14-0) vs. #1 Mallard Creek Mavericks (14-0)
4A – 4:00 pm - #1 Scotland County Fighting Scots (12-1) vs. #1 Harding University Rams (13-1)

Powered by Frankly