NCHSAA football championship game schedule

1A & 1AA Championships

Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University, Raleigh



1A - 12:00 pm – #1 North Duplin Rebels (14-0) vs. #2 Cherokee Braves (13-1)

1AA – 4:00 pm - #1 Tarboro Vikings (14-0) vs. #1 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-0)



2A & 2AA Championships

Kenan Stadium – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill



2AA – 3:00 pm – #1 East Duplin Panthers (15-0) vs. #2 Hibriten Panthers (15-0)

2A – 7:00 pm - #5 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-1) vs. #1 Reidsville Rams (15-0)



3A & 3AA Championships

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke University, Durham



3A – 3:00 pm - #2 Havelock Rams (14-1) vs. #1 Charlotte Catholic Cougars (15-0)

3AA – 7:00 pm - #2 New Hanover Wildcats (14-1) vs. #2 A.C. Reynolds Rockets (14-1)



4A & 4AA Championships

BB&T Field – Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem



4AA – 12:00 pm - #1 Wake Forest Cougars (14-0) vs. #1 Mallard Creek Mavericks (14-0)

4A – 4:00 pm - #1 Scotland County Fighting Scots (12-1) vs. #1 Harding University Rams (13-1)