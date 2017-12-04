Former NHC teacher of the year resigned in November

A New Hanover County Schools teacher who was charged with DWI has resigned.

According to an email from NHC Schools Chief Communications Officer Valita Quattlebaum, Meredith Kokoski resigned on Nov. 7.

On Oct. 6 at around 11 p.m., Kokoski, a former NHCS teacher of the year who taught at Laney High School, reportedly crashed her car into three parked vehicles near Third and Orange streets. She was charged with DWI and reckless driving to endanger.

NHCS Superintendent Tim Markley suspended Kokoski on Oct. 11 pending a “personnel investigation.”

Following Kokoski's arrest, WECT received information from a former student alleging possible inappropriate relationships between the teacher and at least two students. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigated, but since the allegations have not been corroborated by law enforcement officials, WECT did not publish details of the alleged misconduct.

Kokoski had been with New Hanover County Schools since March 2006, and was employed as an English teacher at Laney. Kokoski had no prior demotions, suspensions or separations, according to records provided by the school system.

