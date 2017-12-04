Columbus Co. woman creates large little town of Bethlehem display

For the second year in a row, Lori Anne Wright of Columbus County has put out a huge 12 foot little town of Bethlehem display in her Tint Wizard store window.

This year, the display is bigger and better than ever.

The entire thing took her 7 1/2 months to complete.

Wright made the entire display by herself. She used Styrofoam to build most of it.

She says it is her interpretation of Bethlehem and Jesus and his life.

The sculpture is 11 1/2 feet by 7 feet.

Last year Wright had only made the middle section which took about four months.

This year she added on two sections to the side which took another three and a half months, putting it at seven an a half months total time spent building the entire structure.

Wright says her favorite part of the entire display has nothing to do with the display itself, but instead, the people who come to look at it.

"My favorite part, is not this itself, but all the people that come and look at it," Wright said. "It's opening questions, it's opening dialogue for parents and children."

