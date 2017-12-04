WPD: Sunday morning drive-by shooting linked to vehicle shooting incident on Saturday

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting that police believe is related to another shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from WPD on Monday, officers received a ShotSpotter notification around 8:40 a.m. Sunday for the 1100 block of Carnation Court. A house in the area had been struck with several bullets while people were inside the residence, but no one was injured.

Maria Bonsignore, 35, of Wilmington, was at the home with validated Bloods gang member Michael Hines during the Sunday morning shooting. She and Hines, 26, also of Wilmington, said they did not know who shot into the home.

A vehicle parked near the residence also had multiple bullet holes. That vehicle matched the description from a shooting that occurred around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Dawson Street.

Bonsignore confirmed it was her vehicle and that she was driving it when an unknown male shot into the car. Bonsignore did not report the vehicle shooting incident.

Witnesses said Bonsignore was stopped at a red light on Oleander Drive when a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows pulled up behind Bonsignore's vehicle. A passenger jumped out of the Tahoe, ran up to Bonsignore's car and fired multiple rounds into it before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

